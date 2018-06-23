Talking the Tropics With Mike: Strong upper low SW Gulf of Mexico

The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.
An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.
No areas of concern at the moment across the Atlantic Basin.....
Gulf of Mexico:
Water vapor imagery:
Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......
Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....
Sea surface temp. anomalies are a little below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....
SE U.S. surface map:
Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:
Surface analysis of the Gulf:
Caribbean:
Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific has gone relatively quiet after a flurry of activity the last several weeks. There are, however, a couple of disturbance well west of Mexico with potential long term development.
