Talking the Tropics With Mike: Strong upper low SW Gulf of Mexico

    By: Michael Buresh

    Updated:
    June 22, 2018 -

    The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.  

    Watch "Surviving the Storm".....

    An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

    No areas of concern at the moment across the Atlantic Basin.....

    Gulf of Mexico:

    Water vapor imagery:

    Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

    Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....

    Sea surface temp. anomalies are a little below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

    SE U.S. surface map:

    Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

    Surface analysis of the Gulf:

    Caribbean:

    Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific has gone relatively quiet after a flurry of activity the last several weeks.  There are, however, a couple of disturbance well west of Mexico with potential long term development.

