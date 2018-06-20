  • Talking the Tropics With Mike: Texas disturbance continues to produce heavy coastal rain

    By: Michael Buresh

    Updated:
    June 20, 2018 -

    The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.  

    Watch "Surviving the Storm".....

    An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

    What's left of the Gulf of Mexico disturbance is combining with a surface trough of low pressure from NE Mexico northeastward along the lower Texas coast & is producing burst of strong t'storms that are producing flooding rains.  I'll stand by original call the last couple of weeks: no development.

    Gulf of Mexico:

    Water vapor imagery:

    Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

    Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....

    Sea surface temp. anomalies are a little below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

    SE U.S. surface map:

    Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

    Surface analysis of the Gulf:

    Caribbean:

    Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific has gone quiet after a flurry of activity the last several weeks.  It's the 2nd fastest to four tropical cyclones on record for the E. Pacific.  A disturbance far off the coast of Mexico has some potential for gradual development while moving west/northwest.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Talking the Tropics With Mike: Texas disturbance continues to produce…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Talking the Tropics With Mike: Disturbance along the Texas Coast

  • Headline Goes Here

    Talking the Tropics With Mike: Gulf disturbance moving into Texas

  • Headline Goes Here

    Talking the Tropics With Mike: Disturbance over the W. Gulf of Mexico

  • Headline Goes Here

    First Alert Weather: More Heat & Humidity with Scattered Storms