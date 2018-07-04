0 Talking the Tropics With Mike: The Atlantic Basin becomes more active

July 4, 2018 -

An early season (May) storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin. There has not been a named storm in the Atlantic Basin from May 29th through July 4th which has not happened since 2009.

Dr. Phil Klotzbach, Colorado State University has updated his seasonal forecast & has lowered numbers now calling for a slightly below avg. season. Much of the reasoning is based on persistent cooler than avg. water temps. over the Central & Atlantic Basin as well as the potential for an El Nino - see "Buresh Blog" - to emerge over the equatorial Pacific by the peek of the hurricane season. But remember you should always be prepared & don't get too caught up in the numbers as just how "bad" a season is often is measured by where, when & how strong there any landfalls.

At the moment across the Atlantic....

A weak surface trough & upper level low is moving west into Texas. No surface development is expected but heavy rain will occur over Texas.

An interesting & well defined (see satellite images) upper level "feature" - a so-called TUTT - tropical upper tropospheric trough - will move across Florida through early Thu. SOMETIMES, these troughs can develop a surface wave/low pressure that can eventually lead to tropical development. However, this disturbance will remain mainly upper level. The upshot is an uptick in heavy rain potential once on the eastern side of the upper trough (best upper level diffluence or spreading out of winds which enhances convective updrafts) through late week.

Radar imagery courtesy S. Fl. Water Management District:

Another upper level trough - but with a weak surface low - is over the Central Atlantic south of Bermuda. This low could become subtropical or even tropical while moving northward over the Atlantic before merging with a cold front over the N. Atlantic late in the weekend/early next week. Some heavy rain & gusty winds for Bermuda but otherwise no impact to any land areas.

And one of the first bona-fide African tropical wave of the season is over the E. Atlantic. There is some potential for some development in the short term, but the shear is strong over the Caribbean which should limit any further development by the weekend.

Upper low near Fl..... & low pressure south of Bermuda....

Tropical wave E. Atlantic....

Gulf of Mexico:

Water vapor imagery:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear...... note the how strong the shear is over the Caribbean which should "arrest" the African tropical wave that will be approaching by the weekend....

July tropical cyclone genesis areas since 1851 courtesy Dr. Phil Klotzbach:

Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....

Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific... "Fabio" is far away from any land areas. It's the earliest 6th named storm in the E. Pacific by two days but will be weakening quickly by late week into the weekend while moving northwest.

