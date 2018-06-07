0 Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical storm Colin two year ago

June 7, 2018 -

The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!..... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

Watch "Surviving the Storm".....

An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

All is quiet for the moment across the Atlantic Basin. There continue to be flare ups of convection over the SW Caribbean where the GFS model has occasionally indicated some long term tropical development. The European model shows no development through at least next week while the UKMET does show some very weak low pressure developing over the SW Caribbean hugging the South & Central American coasts. The GFS model is by far the most bullish & indications are that anything that might form would be weak.

A weak upper low & surface trough of low pressure is evolving over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, Florida & connected to a weak nontropical surface low east/northeast of Jacksonville. This is area will have a tendency to be stormy - heavy rain but no tropical development.

Water vapor imagery:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

Deep oceanic heat content is typically lacking in May & this year is no different:

Sea surface temp. anomalies are a little below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific is much more active. Sometimes this can be a harbinger of an uptick over the Atlantic Basin but not so much this time around it would appear. "Aletta" has formed well west of Mexico & will continue westward likely becoming a hurricane before weakening by the weekend over cooler water. No land impacts are expected. Another disturbance is just west of Central America & has a high potential to develop as it moves west/northwest. Neither will have a direct impact on the U.S.

It was two years ago June 7th, 2016 when tropical storm "Colin" made landfall on the Fl. Big Bend of Fl. It's the earliest that the Atlantic Basin has managed to get to the 3rd named storm. Though poorly organized & heavily weighted on the east side, the storm did dump a lot of rain & produced isolated tornadoes including an EF-1 Jacksonville's Westside that crossed I-10 briefly shutting down parts of the interstate due to tree damage.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.