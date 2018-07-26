Talking the Tropics With Mike: Upper level trough weakening over Eastern U.S.

The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.
Watch "Surviving the Storm".....
The Atlantic Basin is quiet.....
Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......
The Atlantic Basin....
Full Atlantic Basin:
Water vapor imagery below shows a lot of dry in front (west) of & north of Beryl.....
Caribbean:
Gulf of Mexico:
Water vapor imagery:
Deep oceanic heat content is much more noticeable in the Caribbean/SW Atlantic & Gulf of Mexico as we head toward August.....
Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....
SE U.S. surface map:
Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:
Surface analysis of the Gulf:
Caribbean:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}