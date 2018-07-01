0 Talking the Tropics With Mike: Upper trough evolving over W./Central Atlantic

July 1, 2018 -

An early season (May) storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

We made it through June without a named storm for the first time since 2014.

A weak upper low is over the Northern/NE Gulf of Mexico but there is no surface reflection & no tropical development is expected.

Gulf of Mexico:

Water vapor imagery:

An interesting upper level "feature" - a so-called TUTT - tropical upper tropospheric trough - will move across the Central & Western Atlantic to near Florida late in the upcoming week. The forecast map below is from the GFS model for early Sat., July 7th. Most of the forecast models are similar - a little different on timing & exact position - but also show a TUTT moving toward Florida. SOMETIMES, these troughs can develop a surface wave/low pressure that can eventually lead to tropical development. So this is something to keep an eye on. However, indications are that this disturbance will remain mainly upper level. As such... the upshot is an uptick in heavy rain potential once on the eastern side of the upper trough (best upper level diffluence or spreading out of winds which enhances convective updrafts) late in the week. The upper trough should move over Fl. by Thu. so the heavier rain threat will be Thu./Fri./Sat.

Imagery below shows the avg. vertical wind shear for June so far. Far above avg. across the Caribbean, close to avg. to even a little bit below avg. elsewhere throughout the Atlantic Basin

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

Typical July tropical cyclone genesis areas & subsequent movement:

Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....

Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific... "Emilia" is weakening while "Fabio" has developed well to its southeast. Fabio will likely fairly quickly become a hurricane but will stay far away from any land areas.

