0 Talking the Tropics With Mike: Upper trough over the W. Atlantic

July 2, 2018 -

The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

An early season (May) storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

We made it through June without a named storm for the first time since 2014.

A weak surface trough & upper level low is moving west along the Central Gulf Coast. No surface development is expected.

An interesting & well defined (see satellite images) upper level "feature" - a so-called TUTT - tropical upper tropospheric trough - is over the Western Atlantic just about due east of Jacksonville. This upper level disturbance will move to near Florida by Wed./Thu. then over the Gulf of Mexico by late week. SOMETIMES, these troughs can develop a surface wave/low pressure that can eventually lead to tropical development. So this is something to keep an eye on. However, indications are that this disturbance will remain mainly upper level. As such... the upshot is an uptick in heavy rain potential once on the eastern side of the upper trough (best upper level diffluence or spreading out of winds which enhances convective updrafts) mid to late week. The upper trough should move over Fl. by late Wed./Thu. so the heavier rain threat will be mid to late week.

Gulf of Mexico:

Water vapor imagery:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

July tropical cyclone genesis areas since 1851 courtesy Dr. Phil Klotzbach:

Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....

Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific... "Fabio" is strengthening & will likely fairly quickly become a hurricane but will stay far away from any land areas. It's the earliest 6th named storm in the E. Pacific by two days.

