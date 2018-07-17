Talking the Tropics With Mike: Upper trough to move into the Eastern U.S.

The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.
The Atlantic Basin has gone quiet.....
Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......
The Atlantic Basin....
Full Atlantic Basin:
Water vapor imagery below shows a lot of dry in front (west) of & north of Beryl.....
Gulf of Mexico:
Water vapor imagery:
\
Models are "liking" the far W. Atlantic just off the U.S. coast. This is not completely out of the question as an upper level trough dives into the Eastern U.S. & moves little at all or only very slowly. This trough could induce cyclogenesis - the development of a surface low - near the east coast late in the week into the weekend. Any tropical transition would be gradual, but it is something to watch.
Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....
Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....
SE U.S. surface map:
Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:
Surface analysis of the Gulf:
Caribbean:
