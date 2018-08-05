0 Talking the Tropics With Mike: Weak low over N. Atlantic

Aug. 5, 2018 -

The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

Watch "Surviving the Storm".....

Dr. Phil Klotzbach, Colorado St. University has updated his seasonal tropical cyclone outlook continuing to lower the overall numbers. BUT - again - I emphasize the forecast does not mean no landfalls or that a major hurricane can't hit the U.S. Purely a numbers "game". But continued unseasonably cool ocean water over the Central & East Atlantic - especially the deep tropics.... a moderate to strong vertical wind shear pattern over the Caribbean east over the Central Atlantic... & an El Nino that might develop - all add up to a season with low numbers.

A few tropical waves are marching west across the Atlantic as is typical this time of year but little or no development expected with these waves into the upcoming week.

A nontropical wave over the N. Atlantic is essentially stationary & will begin to move northeast in the coming days over the open Atlantic. A transition to subtropical or tropical is possible before moving back over cooler water.

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

The Atlantic Basin....

Caribbean:

Gulf of Mexico:

Water vapor imagery:

Deep oceanic heat content continues to increase over the Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico as one would expect now that we're in August.....

Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

The E. Pacific has "awakened".... hurricane "Hector" will move west taking a position just south of the Hawaiian Islands by the middle of the upcoming week. Several trailing waves have the potential for development as well over the E. Pacific. T.D. Eleven-E is south of Acapulco & should stay west of the coast while another tropical cyclone develops to its west.

Hector:

T.D. Eleven-E:

Velocity potential anomalies - the map below - shows an area of "upward motion" (green lines) spreading east across the Pacific bleeding into the Atlantic Basin. This pattern often correlates to an increase in tropical activity - as is occurring now over the E. Pacific..... & could be an indication of named storm or two popping over the Atlantic by mid month.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.