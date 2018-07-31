Talking the Tropics With Mike: Weak tropical waves moving west

The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.
An upper level trough of low pressure is setting up shop over the Eastern U.S. helping to cause bands & clusters of t'storms over parts of the Gulf of Mexico & W. Atlantic but no signs of low pressure at the surface.
A few poorly organized tropical waves are marching west across the Atlantic but little or no development is expected with these waves this week.
Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......
The Atlantic Basin....
Caribbean:
Gulf of Mexico:
Water vapor imagery:
Dr. Phil Klotzbach image below shows the cool Central & Eastern Atlantic. Such a temp. profile bolsters an avg. to below avg. number of tropical cyclones this season. HOWEVER, don't get lulled into a false sense of security. Warm water is lurking over the Gulf of Mexico & Western Atlantic so - IF all other conditions are right - these will be areas to watch in the coming months.
Deep oceanic heat content is much more noticeable in the Caribbean/SW Atlantic & Gulf of Mexico as we head toward August.....
Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....
SE U.S. surface map:
Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:
Surface analysis of the Gulf:
Caribbean:
