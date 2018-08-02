Talking the Tropics With Mike: Weak waves marching west across Atlantic

The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.
Watch "Surviving the Storm".....
Typical August tropical cyclone tracks:
A few tropical waves are marching west across the Atlantic as is typical this time of year but little or no development is expected with these waves through the weekend.
Numerous thunderstorms are occurring over the Gulf of Mexico thanks to an upper level trough extending south to the Gulf Coast but any surface development looks to remain weak in the form of troughs of low pressure across the Gulf.
Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......
The Atlantic Basin....
Caribbean:
Gulf of Mexico:
Water vapor imagery:
Deep oceanic heat content is much more noticeable in the Caribbean/SW Atlantic & Gulf of Mexico as we head toward August.....
Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....
SE U.S. surface map:
Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:
Surface analysis of the Gulf:
Caribbean:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}