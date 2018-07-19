Tracking the Tropics: Stalling front over the Southeast U.S.

The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.
Watch "Surviving the Storm".....
The Atlantic Basin is quiet.....
An upper level trough will set up shop over the Eastern U.S. & moves only very slowly through the weekend before starting to "back up" to the west. This trough could induce cyclogenesis - the development of a surface low - near the east coast late in the week into the weekend. Any tropical transition would be gradual, but it is something to watch from near the N. Carolina coast to as far north as NYC. It would appear that any low pressure area would remain rather weak but still potentially produce heavy rain & gusty winds for the Mid Atlantic states.
Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......
The Atlantic Basin....
Full Atlantic Basin:
Water vapor imagery below shows a lot of dry in front (west) of & north of Beryl.....
Caribbean:
Gulf of Mexico:
Water vapor imagery:
Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....
Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....
SE U.S. surface map:
Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:
Surface analysis of the Gulf:
Caribbean:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}