    The First Alert Weather Team is tracking an upper level system swirling over the Bahamas. 

    This mass of clouds will shift west and bring an increase of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms to south Florida this weekend. 

    Tropical moisture from this system will also push into Northeast Florida on Saturday and into Sunday. You’ll notice cloud cover progressing from the southeast during the afternoon and evening.

    We will see an increase of showers to the south and east of Jacksonville by Saturday evening and night. More local neighborhoods should see scattered rain on Sunday as a weakening front approaches from the northwest.

    A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. 

    High temperatures will still be in the 70s at the coast and lower to mid 80s inland. You will notice the increase in humidity as well. Some spots close to the I-75 corridor could approach 90 degrees on Saturday.

    The National Hurricane Center and the First Alert Weather Team is not expecting significant tropical development at this time. We will keep tracking this system through the weekend.

    The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1.

    You can see the 2018 Atlantic hurricane names list and steps to take to be prepared for the upcoming hurricane season by checking out the First Alert Hurricane Center. 

    Download our First Alert Weather App to track the rain through your weekend.

