TALKING THE TROPICS: Mike Buresh explains the low pressure over Caribbean
A tropical disturbance is moving into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.
And it's not even hurricane season yet.
The tropical disturbance may not become a named storm, but at the very least, the system will dump a large amount of rain on Northeast Florida for Memorial Day weekend.
If a storm is named, it will be named Alberto. (Click here for a list of 2018 hurricane names).
If there is a named storm in May, history shows that there is some correlation to an active season overall in the United States. A possible landfall will be between New Orleans and the Florida Panhandle sometime over the weekend.
In Talking the Tropics, @MIkeBuresh says the screaming message with this system will be heavy rain potential from Jacksonville and along the I-10 corridor all the way to New Orleans.
The more west you go from Jacksonville, the stronger the impacts: Gusty winds, rough seas/surf, rip currents and heavy rain.
Morning Update: Continuing to watch the holiday weekend soaker for portions of the Gulf coast states and Southeast that will be moving in. Big story with this will be rain! #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/xTqGqshcMy— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) May 23, 2018
#firstalertwx "Talking the Tropics With Mike": Update on tropical disturbance over W. Caribbean: https://t.co/o3GfjRADhX @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/dqLKciXXsV— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) May 23, 2018
