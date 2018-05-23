  • Tropical disturbance to bring large amount of rain for Memorial Day weekend

    A tropical disturbance is moving into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. 

    And it's not even hurricane season yet. 

    The tropical disturbance may not become a named storm, but at the very least, the system will dump a large amount of rain on Northeast Florida for Memorial Day weekend. 

    If a storm is named, it will be named Alberto. (Click here for a list of 2018 hurricane names). 

    If there is a named storm in May, history shows that there is some correlation to an active season overall in the United States. A possible landfall will be between New Orleans and the Florida Panhandle sometime over the weekend.

    In Talking the Tropics, @MIkeBuresh says the screaming message with this system will be heavy rain potential from Jacksonville and along the I-10 corridor all the way to New Orleans. 

    The more west you go from Jacksonville, the stronger the impacts: Gusty winds, rough seas/surf, rip currents and heavy rain.

