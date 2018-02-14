UPDATED STORY: Suspect in custody after Florida high school shooting
A Jacksonville man told Action News Jax that he is a former student at the Florida high school where at least one person was shot and killed Wednesday.
Jordan Hill graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. two years ago. He now lives and works in Jacksonville.
Broward County Public Schools superintendent Robert Runcie said there were "numerous" fatalities in Wednesday afternoon's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
“One of my friends’ younger sister goes there, and we was in a group chat and we were making sure she was OK,” “She allegedly told us that she hid in the closet and that she was hearing gunshots go off as she was texting us and we were just praying that nothing would happen to her.”
“I am kind of at a loss for words, like I can’t believe that this is happening at my like old high school.
“Something like this has never really happened at our school.”
