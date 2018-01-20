Bold City Brigade gathering at EverBank Field to see the Jaguars off to the AFC Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars fan group Bold City Brigade is asking fans to gather Saturday morning at EverBank Field to see the team off as they head to New England to take on the Patriots in the AFC Championship.
Tomorrow, our @Jaguars go to battle. To represent us. To represent Duval worldwide. Join us for a proper send off.— Bold City Brigade (@BoldCityBrigade) January 20, 2018
Get there by 11am. Team is wheels up at 11:45.
Spread the word. #DTWD pic.twitter.com/PcB9GgRgkY
Fans are asked to gather in Lots M & N at EverBank Field by 11 a.m., as the team will be leaving by 11:45 a.m.
The Bold City Brigade will have poster board on hand so fans can make signs for the players.
