Bold City Brigade gathering at EverBank Field to see the Jaguars off to the AFC Championship

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars fan group Bold City Brigade is asking fans to gather Saturday morning at EverBank Field to see the team off as they head to New England to take on the Patriots in the AFC Championship.

    Fans are asked to gather in Lots M & N at EverBank Field by 11 a.m., as the team will be leaving by 11:45 a.m.

    The Bold City Brigade will have poster board on hand so fans can make signs for the players.

