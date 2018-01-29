0 How Corrine Brown spent her last day as a free woman before heading to prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville-area U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown is preparing for federal prison.

But before reporting to Federal Correctional Institution Coleman Low in Sumter County on Monday, members of Bethel Baptist Church in Jacksonville said the former congresswoman attended the 7:45 a.m. service on Sunday.

Bethel Baptist Church members tell me Corrine Brown was at service this morning. She’ll head to federal prison tomorrow in Sumter County. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9zsAF6JX0J — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 28, 2018

Action News Jax was outside the church where members say a prayer was held for Brown, who was convicted in May on federal fraud charges.

While we weren't allowed inside, we were able to watch part of the live stream before it was shut off.

Messages of keeping the faith were delivered by the bishops at the service.

"The spirit of discouragement leads to disgust, frustration, anxiety, depression and doubt … especially when situations don't seem to get any better or conditions seem to get worse," said Bishop Alfred Owens from Greater Mt. Calvary Holy Church of Washington, D.C.

We're told this photo was taken of #CorrineBrown today, on her last day of freedom before she turns herself in to serve her 5-year sentence. She's required to surrender by noon on Monday. She attended church this morning. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Zv3XOo06pP — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 28, 2018

CORRINE BROWN: Five things to know about the federal prison expected to house her

“We are all praying for her (Corrine)”- Bethel Baptist church member. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9HxntH4KWF — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 28, 2018

"And you got us here because you knew this word this morning was just what we needed," said. Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Jr.

A spokeswoman gave us a statement saying, "Corrine Brown is a member of our church and we love and support her."

Church members say there was a prayer held for Brown at the end of the service.

"Don't worry about your haters. Don't worry about those that try to discourage you," Owens said.

Brown must turn herself into prison in Sumterville, which is 140 miles southwest of Jacksonville, by noon Monday.

Just pulled up to Coleman Prison Camp in Sumterville where sources tell us #CorrineBrown plans to turn herself in by noon tomorrow. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/oWbw5jS3n8 — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 29, 2018

About FCI Coleman Low

Nearly 2,000 male and female inmates are housed at the complex. About 400 of them are at the minimum security satellite camp.

That’s where Brown will be issued a green jumpsuit.

Every inmate at the camp is required to be assigned to a job after they are medically cleared by health services.

This is an aerial view of the prison complex where we're expecting #CorrineBrown to turn herself in by noon Monday. I put a red circle around the minimum security satellite camp where we're told she's headed. I'm on at 10 and 11 on @ActionNewsJax & then back starting at 4:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Zv7wXcVfbh — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 29, 2018

We know that Brown will continue to collect her congressional pension while she’s in prison until the appeals process has been exhausted, and Brown’s attorneys have made it clear her appeal is just getting started.

Brown is allowed to spend up to $275 a month at the prison’s commissary on hygiene items and snacks.

__________

Action News Jax will have live coverage from reporter Jenna Bourne starting at 4:30 a.m. Monday on FOX30, with additional updates on CBS47 at Noon and CBS47 at 5.

You can also get updates through the day on our radio news partner News 104.5 WOKV.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.