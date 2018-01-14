Orange Park man killed after standing, walking on state road, officials say

An Orange Park man died early Saturday after he was struck by a car while he was either walking or standing in a traffic lane, authorities said.
At about 4:14 a.m., Middleburg resident Jeffrey P. Virbickis , 58, was driving northbound in a 2015 Ford Escape on State Road 21, just south of Blairmore Boulevard when he struck Zachary E. Hall, 28, in the northbound outside traffic lane, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.
Virbickis was not driving under the influence and sustained no injuries, FHP said. The toxicology report for Hall is pending.
