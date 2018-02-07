0 St. Augustine officer-involved shooting: Suspect shot, killed was wanted for child sex battery

A suspect from another state wanted on child sex battery charges was shot and killed at a motel near the St. Augustine outlet mall Tuesday, deputies said.

St. Johns County deputies say the suspect was shot at the Howard Johnson motel at 2535 State Road 16.

Breaking: Officer involved shooting at hotel near St. Augustine outlets. St. John's County Sheriffs office says it was task force operation involving federal agents. My source says NO officers are injured. @ActionNewsJax — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) February 6, 2018

A sheriff's office spokesperson said U.S. Marshals and St. Johns deputies were at the motel as part of a task force operation.

Law enforcement approached a hotel room of an individual who was wanted from a state in the Northeastern U.S. for aggravated sexual battery on a child under the age of 15.

SJSO Cmdr. Chuck Mulligan said the suspect also had previous criminal issues that he was on probation for.

FIRST LOOK at the scene of officer-involved shooting at Howard Johnson off I- 95 & 16 in St Augustine from @skyjax1. No officers were hurt. Suspect shot. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/4BeFQo5wO2 — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) February 6, 2018

When the suspect exited the motel room, he made some actions that are now being investigated, Mulligan said.

Those actions caused "multiple individuals involved in the task force and deputies with the Sheriff's Office that were accompanying them to fire simultaneously" on the suspect, Mulligan said.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the scene tend to the suspect, but were unable to revive him and he died.

No deputies or agents were hurt.

BREAKING: St. Johns County at St. Augustine Outlets. Officer involved shooting. Deputies and Fed Agents working something at Howard Johnson. Working to learn who was shot. @ActionNewsJax for latest. Crews on way — John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) February 6, 2018

BREAKING: @SJSOPIO confirms to @ActionNewsJax there has been an officer-involved shooting. Happened during joint investigation with SJC deputies & federal agents at the Howard Johnson hotel near the St Augustine Outlets. We have crews on the way. UPDATES ON CBS47 & FOX30 pic.twitter.com/Q5qHFBm3k7 — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) February 6, 2018

LIVE CHOPPER VIDEO: Sky @ActionNewsJax is flying above the St. Augustine motel where deputies say a suspect was shot. NO agents or deputies are injured, source tells us https://t.co/EKitR88NUA pic.twitter.com/j26J1YK6wL — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 6, 2018

