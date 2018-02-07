  • St. Augustine officer-involved shooting: Suspect shot, killed was wanted for child sex battery

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    A suspect from another state wanted on child sex battery charges was shot and killed at a motel near the St. Augustine outlet mall Tuesday, deputies said.

    St. Johns County deputies say the suspect was shot at the Howard Johnson motel at 2535 State Road 16.

    FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO FROM ST. JOHNS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE BRIEFING:

    FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO FROM SKY ACTION NEWS JAX:

    A sheriff's office spokesperson said U.S. Marshals and St. Johns deputies were at the motel as part of a task force operation.

    Law enforcement approached a hotel room of an individual who was wanted from a state in the Northeastern U.S. for aggravated sexual battery on a child under the age of 15. 

    SJSO Cmdr. Chuck Mulligan said the suspect also had previous criminal issues that he was on probation for.

    When the suspect exited the motel room, he made some actions that are now being investigated, Mulligan said.

    Those actions caused "multiple individuals involved in the task force and deputies with the Sheriff's Office that were accompanying them to fire simultaneously" on the suspect, Mulligan said.

    St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the scene tend to the suspect, but were unable to revive him and he died.

    No deputies or agents were hurt.

    Follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter for the latest information.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories