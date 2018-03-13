0 Selma Blair says she was joking about Cameron Diaz retiring from acting

Her comments made headlines, but Selma Blair says she was joking when she said Cameron Diaz was retiring from acting.

The actress made the comments in an interview with the Daily Star newspaper, published Sunday. Blair referenced speaking with Diaz, who co-starred with her in the 2002 comedy “The Sweetest Thing.”

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel, but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like, ‘I’m done,’” Blair said.

“I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy.”

Us Weekly reported that Blair clarified her comments on Twitter to say she was just joking.

“BREAKING NEWS. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview,” Blair tweeted Monday. “CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING.

“And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson,” Blair joked again.

Diaz, 45, hasn’t appeared in a film since 2014. In 2015, she reportedly married Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden at their home in Beverly Hills.

